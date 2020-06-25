LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In celebration of its reopening earlier this month, the M Resort Spa Casino on Thursday announced that it's offering a no resort fee promotion throughout the summer.
According to a news release, from July 1 through Sept. 7, 2020, the M Resorts is waiving its daily resort fee on all reservations.
"It has been great to see so many of our loyal guests since we reopened our doors on June 4," said Hussain Mahrous, vice president and general manager of the M Resort. "As we continue to welcome back everyone and move into the month of July, I am excited to announce our No Resort Fee Summer promotion. We will be waiving resort fees through Labor Day, and parking is always free!"
Visit themresort.com for more information.
