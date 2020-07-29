LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police lieutenant and leader of a nonprofit for injured police officers died from COVID-19 Wednesday.
LVMPD said Lloyd died Wednesday morning after complications caused by COVID-19. LVMPD said Lloyd's death was considered a line-of-duty death.
A fundraiser from the Police Wives of Southern Nevada group was recently posting to support Lloyd's recovery.
Henderson Police said in a tweet, "LVMPD we mourn with along side you and our hearts are with you!"
We offer our support and sincere condolences to our fellow LVMPD law enforcement family as they mourn the loss of an LVMPD brother today...— Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) July 29, 2020
LVMPD we mourn along side you and our hearts 🖤💙🖤 are with you!#bluelinefamily #RIP #hendersoncares pic.twitter.com/jEOVvkksc3
Nevada Highway Patrol also sent condolences, saying Lloyd was, "an exceptional officer who had a passion for helping officers injured in the line of duty and families who lost a hero officer."
NHP is sending it’s most heartfelt condolences to the @LVMPD family on the passing of Lt Lloyd. He was an exceptional officer who had a passion for helping officers injured in the line of duty and families who lost a hero officer. Erik will be greatly missed!⚫️🔵⚫️ #resteasy #nhp pic.twitter.com/pIagflE3B5— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 29, 2020
Lloyd was a thirty-year veteran of LVMPD. Lloyd served on the Force Investigation Team (FIT). LVMPD said Lloyd became a Metro officer in Sept. 1990.
“I speak for everyone who knew him that this is a profound loss,” LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said in a statement. “He was the type of officer who represents all the values you want in a person. He was hardworking, honest, kind, and generous with his time. He created a legacy outside of his work here at LVMPD, working to help people in their greatest time of grief. The LVMPD is a better agency for having Erik.”
Police Wives of Southern Nevada said the fund was created after Lloyd was hospitalized in critical condition "for needs that continue to arise as a result of his prolonged hospitalization." A link to the fund can be found here.
Lloyd was president of the Injured Police Officers Fund, a nonprofit that raised funds for families of officers hurt or killed in the line of duty. Recent fundraisers from IPOF included the fund for injured LVMPD officer Shay Mikalonis, who was shot during protests in Las Vegas, and NHP Sgt. Ben Jenkins, who was killed during a traffic stop in Ely.
“Lt. Lloyd was an amazing officer whose work in our community helped countless families,” Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “His passing shows us all the dangers of this virus and the importance of doing everything we can to fight it. Knowing the lieutenant is no longer with us makes my heart ache. His family will always be in my prayers.”
Lloyd leaves behind his wife Minddie, two daughters, five grandchildren and his parents, LVMPD said.
