LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it has taken "extensive" measures to protect inmates in the Clark County Detention Center.
According to a media release sent Monday, LVMPD said to date there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of the department's detention facilities.
Since March 12, 270 inmates of about 3,100 in CCDC have been tracked and monitored for COVID-19, the department said. They've tested 13 inmates with 11 testing negative and two more pending.
Many of the protocols to protect inmates began in January 2020, according to the police. These include:
- Enhanced cleaning protocols in place 24/7
- Setting up sanitation stations in booking
- Reducing holding cells in booking by 61%
- Screening inmates for recent travel to hotspot areas and checking for symptoms prior to booking
- Screening officers and staff entering the facility
- Acting quickly when an arrestee or inmate is considered high risk for COVID-19 by either placing them under close medical observation in negative pressure rooms or transporting symptomatic patients to the hospital
- Limiting outside providers coming into detention facilities
- As an agency, extended additional directives to officers to not make misdemeanor arrests unless necessary or mandated by law
According to Metro, CCDC has implemented several “social distancing” strategies within the inmate housing environments to include:
- Educating the inmates on the need for “social distancing”
- Split module free time
- Multiple schedules for meals
- Spacing inmates out while using the phones, tables and restrooms
- Providing open dorm bunks (when able)
- Providing weekly free phone calls in order to keep them in touch with their families during this trying time
why don't u ask some inmates whats REALLY going on? 12,000 inmates at ccdc and NOBODY is sick there? people dying all over the world but not at county jail? what about high desert & 3 lakes? I talk to a couple inmates there and both of them have told me they have cell mates on either side of their cell that are sick!! the media has not been giving this subject enough attention at all! what is wrong with you people? prisoners are people too a lot of them have family out here waiting for them to come home..and not in a body bag! the media and american citizens are just believing whatever they are being told that the prisoners are okay because they lockdown 23 hours a day! do u even know what that means? that means u SIT in your little cell with your fellow cellmate locked up 23 out of 24 hours. they haven't been getting any commissary, no visits, and idk about this free phone call a week but that a bunch of b.s. as well!
