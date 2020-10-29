LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic changing many major holidays this year, New Year's Eve will now look different in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said in a statement Thursday that it would cancel its usual New Year's Eve fireworks show this year.
"Las Vegas has always been a bucket list New Year’s Eve destination, and we are going to make sure that remains the case – celebrating putting 2020 in the rear-view mirror in an “Only Vegas” way," LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said in a statement. "But as we have said throughout the year, the safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority, and with that in mind, we will not have a fireworks show on December 31st."
Hill said to "stay tuned" for alternative plans to welcome in the New Year.
This year's festivities would have marked 21 years of the LVCVA's New Year's Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip, as a spokeswoman for the agency said the celebration to ring in 2020 marked 20 years of the fireworks show.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(2) comments
Have Sisolak bungee jump from the top of Stupak's tower, and put it on pay per view so we can all continue social distancing.
Vegas is doomed. It's slowly becoming a ghost town or will if this keeps up. Time for Sisolak to hang it up.
