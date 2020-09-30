LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Conventions and business meetings can now start planning smaller events, but it might not be until late 2021 until they get back into full swing.
However, LVCVA Senior Vice President of Communications Lori Nelson-Kraft said there’s a big market for smaller business meetings across the Strip.
“You can substantially see meeting sizes of 500 people or less and that is still a great benefit to the city,” she said.
Nelson-Kraft said Sisolak’s updated capacity limits are a great first step but it will be a slow and gradual recovery.
“Tourism is the economic driver here in Southern Nevada and throughout the state.”
Visitors are starting to coming back to Las Vegas. More people visited in August than in July but overall visitation was still down 57% compared to last August.
“It shows a modest gradual increase of leisure visitors who are coming back to Las Vegas because they miss it,” said Nelson-Kraft.
Organizers of conventions and business meetings might miss it too but until this week they were capped at 50 people, so the books stayed empty. It’s a stark contrast from 2019, when Las Vegas welcomed 42 million visitors, 6.6 million of whom were traveling for business.
Governor Sisolak said conventions and meetings can now host 250 people or up to 1,000 people with approval.
“That’s an important step because meetings and conventions help to fill the destination Sunday through Thursday,” said Nelson-Kraft.
It also helps fill the rest of the community with jobs.
“You’re having event production companies, our beloved teamsters are going to help build those exhibits and booths again. There is definitely a trickledown effect.”
Critics say Sisolak’s announcement is too late and the capacity limits are still too small, especially after events like the National Finals Rodeo moved to Texas.
Nelson-Kraft said there’s still a lot to look forward to.
“Circa is preparing to open its doors, Virgin is planning to open in the beginning of January. We’re in partnership with Elon Musk to build the first underground transportation loop to conveniently transport our visitors. We’re in it for the long-term. We know long term, Las Vegas will rebound.”
NAB, World of Concrete and IPW all just rescheduled in Las Vegas for 2021.
