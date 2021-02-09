LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Year of the Ox ushers in hope and a bright outlook for Asian small businesses across Chinatown and the Las Vegas Valley, eager for recovery after a challenging 2020.
Friday marks the start of the Lunar New Year for many Asian countries.
The typical celebrations are not happening in Chinatown in 2021.
The Chinatown district and other Asian businesses were hit hard prior to the pandemic in early 2020, suffering losses as the U.S. first closed its borders to China and other countries.
"A lot of our businesses have been hanging on... until we can bring back normalcy and tourism," said Sonny Vinuya with the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce.
Many have small businesses that rely on hospitality and tourism have closed, or pivoted to new endeavors, such as selling personal protective equipment or other goods.
Vinuya encourages locals to patronize small businesses, for what would typically be a busy time of the year.
"We're hoping our local folks help out," he said.
