LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those longing for the holiday season won't have to wait much longer, as Lowe's will begin delivering Christmas trees before Halloween.
According to a news release, Lowe's is introducing free fresh Christmas tree delivery in Las Vegas and across the country starting Oct. 30.
Lowe's said the move to introduce the free Christmas tree delivery is an effort to "make bringing holiday joy and cheer home possible without having to leave the house."
Other decorative items, including fresh-cut wreaths and tree containers, will also be available for free local delivery for purchases over $45, according to the company.
According to CNN, customers can have their items delivered within two to five days.
Customers can visit Lowes.com/FreshChristmasTrees for more information or to place their orders.
