LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Home improvement retailer Lowe's announced on Tuesday that its stores and distribution centers will close on Easter Sunday.

All stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, according to a news release.

The retailer says the announcement to close on Easter Sunday comes following previous updates in response to COVID-19, including temporarily increasing wages through the month of April and providing a special payment for hourly associates and ensuring they have masks and gloves available for associates who request them.

The company issued a statement from Marvin Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO:

Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates. We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday. I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.

The move to close comes several other national chains announcements that they would close. Stores such as Target and Trader Joe's announced previously they would close for Easter Sunday so their employees could take a much needed break.