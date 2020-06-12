LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Low-income Clark County School District students have not had proper dental care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A local nonprofit Future Smiles stepped up to give fresh smiles to thousands of valley kids in need.
Future Smiles reopened during Governor Steve Sisolak's Road to Recovery plan and invested nearly $50,000 in the dental technology and safety upgrades.
Families who use Future Smiles can get their dental care for free or at a reduced rate.
Future Smiles has served Southern Nevada's low income communities since 2009. More than 100,000 at-risk kids have received low-cost or free dental care since 2009.
