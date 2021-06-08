Lotus of Siam Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Iconic Las Vegas eatery Lotus of Siam has closed its original location due because of staffing issues.

According to a post from the eatery on Facebook, Lotus of Siam's Sahara location in the Commercial Center will be temporarily closed, effective Monday.

While the Sahara location is closed, the eatery notes that its location on Flamingo will continue operating on regular hours, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Lotus of Siam notes that reservations will be moved to the Flamingo location. However, they advise reconfirming your reservation to avoid any misunderstanding.

In closing out its post on Instagram, the restaurant added, "P.S. YES WE ARE HIRING!"

