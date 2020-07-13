LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Lotus of Siam will temporarily close for an indefinite period of time starting on Tuesday.
Penny Chutima, the owner of the popular Thai restaurant made the announcement on Monday, stating that the closure is because of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nevada and Clark County.
“Out of concern for our guests and staff, we feel this is the smartest decision to make right now,” said Chutima. “It isn’t the easiest choice, but we think it’s the right choice.”
Starting next week on July 20, the restaurant will reopen for curbside pickup and delivery service at one of its two locations. Its location on Flamingo Road will remain closed for renovations, Chutima said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.