LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lines at the Las Vegas Convention Center COVID-19 vaccination clinic were long Wednesday morning due to an issue with registration.
According to Southern Nevada Health District spokeswoman Stephanie Bethal, the site is "having to do manual registration right now."
An estimated time as to when the issue may be resolved was not immediately provided.
