LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the past few weeks, locals have taken advantage of an empty Las Vegas Strip. Many walked, biked and drove down the usually busy stretch to take photos of the once-in-a-lifetime sight.
It wasn’t the Vegas, friends Tara and Leah from Washington were expecting when they first booked their trip.
“We came here for the Justin Bieber concert that got canceled,” Tara Halverson said.
But their flight wasn’t canceled, so they said, why not.
“Every time I’ve ever seen the Strip, it’s been packed. I mean, I’ve only seen it in movies,” Leah Baysinger said.
They’re in town, staying with a friend. This was their first time on the Strip.
“Just driving down, usually it's an hour to get from Strat to Mandalay Bay. It took us five minutes,” Rachel Russell said.
The group of friends said, they’re excited to go into casinos, no matter what they look like.
“It will be cool to now have seen it this way, then see it that way and have an experience from both sides,” Halverson said. “Because this is always a period in time that we're always going to remember so to be able to say we saw the Strip with no one, it is going to be something not everyone can say.”
“It’s almost like the heart of Las Vegas stopped for a moment,” Russell said.
Temps above 100 degrees, may have kept some away from soaking in the last few moments of the deserted Strip.
But Ashley Almada came in cap and gown to take some senior pictures. She just graduated from Basic High School.
“It represents what we’ve been going through, not having a graduation,” she said. “We’re trying to make the most of it.”
“You’re never going to see this again. I hope we never see this again,” Taylor Ruska said.
“I feel like in six months from now, a year, we’ll get to normal,” Russell said. “All in due time.”
