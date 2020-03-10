LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship will come back to Nevada for coronavirus quarantine, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said the 49 Nevada passengers on the cruise ship were asymptomatic. Twenty-one passengers tested positive for coronavirus after the ship was floating off the coast of California since Thursday.
Gov. Steve Sisolak will allow the 49 passengers to return to Nevada after testing and secure travel back to the state. Then, the passengers will have to enter isolation.
According to a release, Gov. Sisolak asked the U.S. Department of Defense if any military facilities in Nevada could be made available for the 49 passengers to isolate. The federal government said that solution was not feasible.
The passengers returning to Nevada have to abide by the following conditions, according to the Department of Health:
• Passengers must be asymptomatic.
• Passengers must be tested for COVID-19 prior to boarding a secure flight back to Nevada, so the test will be available for local health authorities.
• Any passenger that refuses testing will remain under supervision of the federal government.
• Passengers must be returned to Nevada is a way that limits exposure to the general public.
• Passengers will remain in isolation for a 14-day period upon their return.
The Department of Health said none of the 49 passengers will enter any buildings of any commercial airport in the state. Local health authorities will also arrange transportation to the passenger's homes.
Additionally, each passenger will have to sign a Declaration of Self Quarantine, confirming they will abide by the guidelines of the 14-day quarantine. The department said local authorities will also provide ground transportation for passengers to avoid exposure in the community.
