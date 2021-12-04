LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is pushing flu shots ahead of the holidays.
As of Saturday, seven people had been admitted to local hospitals with the flu this year. While transmission remains low in Nevada, officials are emphasizing that cases tend to rise later in December. Flu transmission was also low last year due to COVID-19 precautions, but Southern Nevada still saw six flu deaths and 50 hospitalizations.
The health district is asking everyone who has yet to do so to get a flu shot during National Influenza Vaccination Week, which begins on Dec. 5. They offer free vaccinations at their public health centers Mondays through Fridays. You can receive a flu and COVID-19 vaccination at the same time.
