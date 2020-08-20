LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas bank is being recognized for its quick response towards small businesses during the pandemic.
Lexicon Bank is a community charted private bank geared towards small businesses. They work with many businesses and nonprofits .
The bank helped with paycheck protection program applications.
Over 500 local businesses received help and secured more than 114 million dollars in funding.
The Hydrant Club was one of the small businesses who reached out for help.
" As a business owner its always hard to be small business then a pandemic hits and its not easy I was with a large bank...If it weren't for Lexicon Business wouldn't exist today", said Cathy Brooks.
Lexicon will be launching a PPP forgiveness program as well.
