LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Even though eviction moratoriums have been extended through the spring and into early summer, many renters could face evictions once those protections expire.
On Thursday, as part of a nationwide movement, community activists from different local groups, including Make it Work Nevada, New Era Las Vegas and Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, as well as renters facing evictions, gathered in North Las Vegas for a Cancel the Rent & End Evictions rally.
"People being evicted during a situation which none of us can control is evil," Minister Stretch Sanders, from New Era Las Vegas, said, as he and the other activists called for lawmakers to drop back rent and evictions from the pandemic.
Nevada's eviction moratorium was extended through the end of May, and Gov. Steve Sisolak said that moratorium will not be extended again. A CDC moratorium is set to run through the end of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.