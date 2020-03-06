LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus can expect to remain in isolation for weeks.
A Clark County man was placed in isolation at VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System after testing “preemptively positive” Wednesday night.
Santa Clarita, CA resident Carl Goldman was with his wife on the Diamond Princess Cruise in Japan when the coronavirus outbreak struck the ship.
When his fever reached 104 he was diagnosed with coronavirus and has been in isolation at a medical facility in Nebraska ever since.
Goldman said aside from the high fever which has since subsided, his symptoms have been mild.
“This has been a very, very, very minor cold. No sniffles, no sore throat, no runny nose, no body aches even with that high a fever. No chills,” said Goldman.
While in isolation Goldman says he is not allowed any human contact.
The only people he sees are nurses and doctors in protective gear.
Since his isolation started, Goldman has received almost no medication other than Ibuprofen to keep his fever down when he first arrived.
“I was definitely dehydrated and they decided to give me Gatorade instead of hooking me up to an IV,” said Goldman.
He spends his days writing for KHTS, a radio station he owns in Santa Clarita, CA. He walks around his room and peers out of a window where he can see people walking in front of the building next door.
The only time Goldman left his room since his isolation began was when he was moved into another part of the facility.
“Not only am I not allowed to leave my room, even when I open my door I have to have my mask on and I can’t even take a step into the hallway,” said Goldman.
He has an exercise bicycle, a T.V., internet access, and his Iphone.
“The important thing, the important tool for anyone who has to go through this is, live in the moment. Don’t start thinking about things that are out of your control. It doesn’t have to be all tragedy, There can be a learning experience out of this and a lot of positive things of making lemonade out of lemons,” said Goldman.
