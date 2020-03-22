LIVE: White House COVID-19 Task Force press briefing, March 22, 2020 FOX5 Updated 1 hr ago Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Mar 22, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The White House Coronavirus Task Force scheduled to provide an update at a media briefing on Sunday, March 22.WATCH HERE: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags White House Media Military Task Force The White House Update Journalism Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Flash Briefing Stay updated on the latest local headlines with our audio news briefing. Please either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesNevada Gov. Sisolak orders all 'nonessential' businesses, casinos to closeAll of Nevada's hotel-casinos to shut down, per state orders8 people arrested in California for reselling toilet paper and hand sanitizer at ridiculous pricesWhat businesses are 'essential'? Nevada governor's office releases list | COVID-19 closuresLas Vegas police ask residents to stop calling to report businesses staying openFamily of 4 could get $3,000 under coronavirus relief planLas Vegas police start 'compliance checks' on defiant nonessential businessesSingle mom of 6 who beat stage 4 breast cancer dies from coronavirusGov. Sisolak signs emergency directive to close nonessential businessesMGM and Wynn to close Las Vegas resorts amid pandemic Videos
