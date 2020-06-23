LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced that he has signed a directive requiring all people to wear face coverings while in public, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
This will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 24. The governor provided an update on the state's COVID-19 response and reopening plans at a press conference in Carson City on Wednesday.
"For Nevada to stay open, we must make face coverings a part of our daily lives," Sisolak said.
He added that the mandate had an enforcement element, but he did not intend for Nevadans to be arrested for not wearing the masks. He urged Nevadans to procure or make face coverings, so that they could follow the directive.
The governor also clarified that Nevada would not be moving into Phase 3 until the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases stabilizes and shows a downward trajectory.
To be clear, due to the data and time needed for evaluation of contact tracing and impacts of this new face covering directive, any discussion of entering Phase 3 will be tabled. The pandemic is not over, we are still in the middle of the first wave of COVID.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 25, 2020
On Tuesday, the state reported its highest single-day increase of new cases, with 462 newly reported coronavirus cases.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WATCH:
(8) comments
Hello everyone,
He is NOT a GOD. He may have supposedly helped YOU. But, that doesn't make him GOD and I am sure that he is uncomfortable with that status.
Let's take a step back from the shouting. First of all I am not a fan of the governor, but he is not a communist, he's barely a Democrat, 40 years ago he would have landed solidly in the Republican category. Also if we made every person who forgot to wear a mask one time resign our unemployment rate would be 98%. The president often goes out without a mask and now one is asking him resign over it.
The President is doing the right thing and the CDC did state the use of wearing a mask...go read it. People do have rights. Sisolak is done.
Your right about the mask.If we are at risk wear a mask. I sometimes forget mine and I wear it around others when needed especially shopping. Sisolak is under alot of pressure from both DEMS and REP. Let's wait and see how this turns out in another two weeks for him on stalling the reopening. Can you believe we are still in an early PHASE 2 ??? WOW.....
The big headed communist ,must have gotten his soros / holder updated playbook updated ? Worthless scum!
Corrupt, Communist trash paid to ruin Nevada and turn it into Oakland on welfare.
He better NOT mandate mask! Not after he was caught not wearing his , all nice and cozy in a restaurant, and no social distancing. Resign NOW!
