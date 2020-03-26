LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak joined Dr. Shadaba Asad, the Director of Infectious Disease at UMC and a member of the Governor’s Medical Advisory Team to discuss COVID-19 via Facebook Live Thursday afternoon.
TAKEAWAYS
- Stay at least 6 feet away from people exhibiting symptoms
- Practice good hygiene, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer regularly
- Distancing is important, even among children - stick to groups of 10 or less
- The drug restriction does not apply to patients already using these medications for pre-existing conditions
- The virus can survive on hard surfaces for awhile (about 72 hours)
- Clean surfaces (with bleach-like cleaning agents) that regularly come in contact with people
