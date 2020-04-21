LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday spoke on the "reopening framework" for Nevada.
Announced with the plan was the decision to keep Nevada schools closed and extend distance learning through the duration of the school year.
Sisolak was joined by a panel of health experts who noted the extensive measures taken by the state to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and wearing face coverings, has resulted in a flattened curve, or slower spread, of the disease.
"We are in a better spot than we were six weeks ago," Sisolak said.
In his announcement Tuesday, Sisolak noted that saving lives and reopening the economy were not mutually exclusive. Economic recovery was "highly dependent on expanded testing and tracing capacity," he said.
Sisolak said he was proud of hotel-casino properties taking proactive steps on how they would protect their staff and guests.
On Sunday, Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox released a comprehensive 23-page plan detailing the steps he would take at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.
Sisolak said they've seen less deaths compared to the early modeling for Nevada, and continuing to flatten the curve was priority.
"The emergency is not over yet, but it has entered a new phase," he said.
In the coming weeks, Sisolak said he will solidify plans for phase one of reopening the economy in Nevada. "Once the curve is flattened, our goal is to keep it that way," he said.
'THINK OF THIS AS PHASE ZERO'
"Think of this as phase zero," he said. Criteria for reopening statistical measuring of COVID-19 in the state's healthcare system. Second, measuring the healthcare systems' capacity.
Sisolak said additionally, outbreaks must be contained in at-risk and vulnerable communities.
"As of right now, I can not give you a firm date of when we would begin phase one," Sisolak said. He said he would communicate updates with the public in a timely manner to prepare business reopenings.
"I'm working to update my previous directives" to meet the needs of the criteria to move into phase one, Sisolak said.
PHASE ONE
Guidance for individuals: All vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place and updated guidance will be released for this. Minimizing nonessential travel, meaning the travel advisory for Nevada will remain in place. Using a face covering in public will still be urged of individuals.
Phase 1, reopening plan - @GovSisolak pic.twitter.com/n0P6Ucmwgk— Christine Maddela (@christnemaddela) April 22, 2020
Guidance was also provided for working employees and specific employers including businesses and events previously canceled due to the state of emergency.
Sisolak announced distance learning will remain in place for the duration of the school year. "In line with the federal recommendations, I have made the decision for schools to continue distance learning for the rest of the school year," he said.
When asked what would need to happen for schools to reopen, Sisolak said they were focusing on phase one.
"I don't want to give phase two and three much thought while we're working on phase one," Sisolak said.
Last week, Sisolak said he was putting "lives before dollars" as it relates to the timeline of reopening Nevada and would rely on the advice of medical experts before making any moves.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called the shutdown "total insanity" during a City Council meeting last week. Goodman appear on Fox News Channel Tuesday morning to speak on the city's closures.
"The reality is we’ve grown to be so successful because we have been so hygienically focused. People wouldn’t go to our restaurants and hotel rooms and large gatherings if we weren’t already successful in what we’re doing. At this point though, nobody can be assured that tomorrow or in four months they haven’t contracted the disease. So the reality is we have to go forward assuming we’re all carriers and how do we prepare best," Goodman said.
Currently, the shutdown directive is set to last through April 30.
The stooge,has the communist propaganda plan! And soyboy has to be there ?
Our Governor is willing to flush the whole state down the toilet but keep building the football stadium!
The Governor better not be extending or overly slow walking the shelter in place order. Either of those things would be 100% political!
Nevada is already too much like California!
He needs to let businesses open and social distance as they see fit.
