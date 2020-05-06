LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following larger grocery stores like Smith’s and Costco, local butcher businesses are now bearing the brunt of meat shortages and setting limits on certain products.
"Some of our prices have raised as much as two dollars a day," said Chemaine Jensen, co-owner of Village Meat and Wine.
She says the pandemic has forced the closure of several key meat processing plants recently.
"It's the processing. That cattle are out there but you just can't get anybody to process it because of all the plants closing down."
Higher grades of meat like Kobe and Wagyu are going up slowly, but things like ground beef are seeing steep price increases.
"Majority of people want to stock their freezers with chicken and the ground meat because that is what they are not able to find in the grocery stores."
Some people are coming into Jensen’s shop with the intention of cleaning her out.
"We've had people come in and try to buy the entire case so we had to put limits on it because we are having problems getting it also."
Chicken thighs, drums and breasts are on the limit list but ground beef is at the top.
"We put a six pound limit on our ground beef because the ground beef out of everything is the hardest to get right now. The price on it is ridiculous. It goes up every single day."
Jensen says limiting the amount of meat people can buy gives seniors and other customers an opportunity to get what they need, but that's the only reason.
"We put a limit on it because at some point we are going to be limited, if we are going to be able to get it or not," said Jensen.
