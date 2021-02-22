LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following a weather hold up in Moderna COVID-19 shipments, the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday announced the arrival of delayed doses. Now, the health district is opening up limited first-dose appointments at Cashman Center.
According to a release, the health district received the Moderna shipment this morning after several days of harsh weather across the nation and uncertain delivery schedules. The current supply of inventory is allowing eligible recipients to receive first dose vaccines beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24 through Saturday Feb 27.
Eligible recipients include people 65 years of age and older, health care workers, and those in public safety and security and frontline community support groups.
The main SNHD site and its partners were initially only offering second dose appointments due to weather conditions.
"The arrival of today’s shipment of Moderna vaccine allows the Health District to expand its clinic capacity to first and second dose appointments," a release stated. "This week’s shipments of vaccine are expected later in the week."
HOW TO BOOK
Appointment scheduling for those eligible is available on the Health District website at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/distribution/.
Anyone with questions, or who need assistance making appointments, can call the COVID-19 helpline at 1-800-401-0946. The line is staffed seven days per week, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
More information about COVID-19 is available on the Health District website at www.SNHD.info/covid.
