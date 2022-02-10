LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the state now dropping the mask mandate, those with weak immune systems are feeling vulnerable.
Las Vegas resident Tiana Dias-Myers was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2020. A month later, she found out it was triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form.
In July 2021, Dias-Myers had a mastectomy. She's been fighting for her health throughout the pandemic.
“I had to go to all my appointments by myself, no family was allowed in. So it was hard," she said.
Now that the statewide mask mandate is lifted, she feels unprotected.
“Honestly, it feels like a slap in the face. It feels like people don’t care. Like at 46, my life is meaningless," Dias-Myers said.
At the beginning of February, a brain scan revealed a 5 mm mass is on her brain.
“They just took me off chemotherapy Jan. 31 because my medical would not pay for it. So my doctor was giving me trial size of the medication that was working because it’s $19,000 a month and it’s not something that I could afford," Dias-Myers said.
With mounting medical bills, Dias-Myers has been trying to get donations from when she was diagnosed two years ago.
"I’m not asking to live the next 10 years, I’m asking to live until May. I just want to see my son graduate," Dias-Myers said.
She just qualified for home care aid. She will continue to wear her mask in public and other precautions against COVID-19.
“My life is more important than what somebody thinks I should be doing,” Dias-Myers said.
Dean of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Dr. Marc J. Kahn, doesn't think that lifting the mask mandate applies to all populations.
"Immunocompromised people should still wear masks in crowded places and additionally anybody who’s concerned can certainly still wear a mask in a public place I know that if I went to a crowded concert venue for example I probably still wear a mask," Kahn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.