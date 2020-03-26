LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Las Vegas Lights FC signed free agent defender Johnny Fehnick in late February. He went back home to Newcastle to apply for a Visa right before President Trump enforced a 30 day travel ban from the UK to the United States.
Fenwick is the only Lights player who is stuck outside the country right now. His Visa is all sorted out and ready to go. He says he's blessed to be able to spend more time with his family, but he's hungrier than ever to return to Las Vegas and get back to playing soccer with the Lights.
If President Trump keeps the travel ban from the UK to remain at 30 days Fenwick could be back in Vegas as soon as April 15th.
The USL has extended the Lights season suspension until May 10th. That’s as soon as the the Lights could get back together and train.
(0) comments
