LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Life is Beautiful festival on Wednesday announced that attendees at the upcoming event will need to provide proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test.
In order to be considered fully vaccinated, Life is Beautiful says you must have received your final vaccine dose 14 days prior to the first entry date.
Our most important duty as festival hosts is to keep you and your music-loving peers safe every festival weekend. While we are eagerly awaiting a glorious return to LIVE music, we are putting extra measures in place for the 2021 festival to keep attendees safe from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/DulUSSPOWk— Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) August 11, 2021
According to the festival, the negative test will need to be obtained within the 72 hours prior to attending the festival.
Unvaccinated guests must wear a mask throughout their time at the festival, organizers said,
The event will take place in downtown Las Vegas Sept. 17-19.
(1) comment
The sign looks like it says- "Lies" imagine that? So, now the Gen z Marxists have to take poison to go to a rave and die of a drug overdose. Imagine that...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.