LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The show will not go on. In a news release Tuesday, Life Is Beautiful organizers announced the music and art festival has been canceled this year.
The 3-day experience, originally slated for September 18-20, was shutdown due to the health and safety of eventgoers, according to the release.
"Nothing would make us happier than to gather with you this September, but given these unprecedented times we can no longer move forward with the Life Is Beautiful festival in 2020," organizers said in the post. "Our hearts are heavy, but our resilience is unstoppable."
Instead, organizers plan to pour time and resources into giving back to the Las Vegas community.
"It’s clear the health and economic hardships from the COVID-19 crisis will impact us all for some time to come,” festival organizer Justin Weniger said in a statement. "In light of this, we made the determination to re-examine the role Life is Beautiful plays in the community and how we can put our resources, creativity and time into doing what we always set out to do: inspire and bring together a community."
Specifics of those community initiatives were not outlined Tuesday, but the group said they are working on developing experiences that can benefit and transform the community.
Life Is Beautiful is expected to return to downtown Las Vegas in 2021. LIB has been attracting attendees since its opening in 2013.
Life is Beautiful because of you. Thank you for your continued love and support. We’ll dance in the streets again soon. pic.twitter.com/8VQJd4pgTb— LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL (@lifeisbeautiful) April 21, 2020
