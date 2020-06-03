LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District announced Wednesday that it will reopen most of its libraries to the public on Thursday.
According to a news release, the reopening will mark the first time the public can enter their neighborhood libraries since the pandemic caused a sudden closure of the Library District on March 16.
As of June 4, regular library hours will be reinstated with varying and limited services available at 24 of the 25 Library District branches, the release said.
The Library District provided the following branch status list:
• Currently open, including Curbside Service: Centennial Hills Library, Clark County Library, East Last Vegas Library (plus drive-thru window), Enterprise Library, Rainbow Library, Sahara West Library, Spring Valley Library, Summerlin Library, Sunrise Library, West Charleston Library, West Las Vegas Library, Whitney Library, Windmill Library, Laughlin Library, Mesquite Library, and Moapa Valley Library.
Open without Curbside Service: Blue Diamond Library, Bunkerville Library, Goodsprings Library, Moapa Town Library, and Mt. Charleston Library.
• Curbside Service only: Sandy Valley Library, Indian Springs Library, and Searchlight Library.
• Temporarily closed: Meadows Library
According to the release, procedures are in place through the Library District that will enable the public to use computers, tech center equipment and other materials under strict social distancing guidelines.
Among other safety measures, all library buildings have undergone a deep cleaning and treatment with hypoallergenic antimicrobial spray and hand sanitizing stations and social distancing signs are in place.
All returned items will undergo a four-day quarantine process, and all staff will wear facemasks and also gloves for certain transactions, the release said.
The following is a look at what the public services can find at their neighborhood libraries:
Available June 4:
- Library & Tech Services
- Print, copy, and fax services
- Continued Wi-Fi expansion into parking lots
- Use of library equipment
- Computer Centers, Tech Labs, Makerspaces, Youth and Adult PCs are available, but limited, as social distancing must be enforced.
- Laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, and other devices on a limited basis.
- Curbside Service continues at 19 locations, see below
- Customers can retrieve items that they have placed on hold, either through Curbside Service or by entering the branch
- Customers can receive phone and in-person reference assistance from our librarians
- Customers can go to a desk in-person to ask questions and request materials
Coming Soon:
- · Adult Learning & Career Programs
- Adult Basic Education
- Career Online High School
- English Language Learners
- High School Equivalency
- One-Stop Career Centers and small business support at the following branches: Mesquite Library, Laughlin Library, Clark County Library, West Las Vegas Library, and East Las Vegas Library
Visit LVCCLD.org/partial-reopening for more information.
