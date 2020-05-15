LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Here's some good news for those who have been longing for a new book: The Library District is beginning curbside pickup on Saturday.
According to a news release, the curbside pickup will be offered for library customers to pickup material they have requested at 16 libraries of the district's 25 locations while branches are closed.
Customers must call ahead to reserve materials and obtain a pickup time. To find a library nearest to you that is offering the curbside service, visit: https://lvccld.org/curbside/.
To reserve items, cardholders can either go online or call their nearest branch beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. A librarian will be available to help select the books, DVDs or CDs you would like to check out. These items will then be placed on hold and you will select a designated date and time to pick them up.
Pickups may be scheduled a maximum of five days in advance, officials said. Curbside pickup is available to customers who arrive on foot, via bicycle, or in a vehicle as long as they follow curbside pickup protocols.
Library staff will wear gloves, protective vests and face masks.
For those who have books they would like to return, the Library District is reopening its outside book returns on May 16. According to the release, no materials will be accepted through curbside or drive-thru window services.
All late fees have been suspended until the Library District buildings are permitted to reopen, which will be determined by Gov. Sisolak and the Southern Nevada Health District.
