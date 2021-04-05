LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time since pandemic shutdown, intramural fall sports within the Clark County School District are allowed to start practicing again.
Monday evening, the Liberty High School Varsity and Junior Varsity football teams practiced at their school in Henderson. It was the first time the team has come together in more than a year, since they took home a state title in December 2019.
“Just to be part of a team that great was something special… during the championship I was actually injured,” Elijah Wilson said.
Wilson didn't get to take the field in the championship game and it's been an excruciatingly long wait to get a shot at another chance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just the energy here is great. Glad to be back, glad to see everyone,” Wilson said, standing on the field for the first time.
“I’m so fired up. I’m excited to be back with my teammates,” said Germie Bernard, who was also part of that state title winning team.
Bernard said it was hard to deal with COVID-19 taking away the chance to defend the title in 2020.
“It got me kind of down at first because I couldn’t be out here with the people I love, with my teammates, my coaches,” he said.
“It’s an incredible feeling. It’s like Christmas day, your birthday and an anniversary just all rolled into one,” said Liberty High School Principal Derek Bellow.
“Everything is in place to keep these student athletes safe, to keep these coaches safe, and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” Bellow said.
The process of checking the players in before the first practice took nearly an hour. Everyone had to show a negative COVID-19 test, proof of a physical exam and had to have their temperature checked.
“We don’t want to get shut back down again so if we have to wear masks all day every day, we will do it,” Bellow said.
The players agree they will do whatever it takes and hope their first practice of 2021 is day one of another big season.
“I’m ready to carry on the legacy and compete for another championship,” Wilson said.
The spring workouts will lead into the summer and fall season when Liberty will officially get the chance to defend their crown.
