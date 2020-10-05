LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local health officials say they have been left out of policy discussions and the development of statewide COVID-19 directives by the governor's office.
Officials from the Southern Nevada Health District and Washoe County sent a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday saying that the agencies have "little or no advance notice" when the governor's office announces statewide health directives. Signed by Chief Health Officer Fermin Leguen and Board Chairman Scott Black from the SNHD, and District Health Officer Kevin Dick and Board Chairman John Novack from Washoe County, the letter claims that there has been a "lack of inclusion" in developing and adjusting the state's policies designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"We are writing to share our concerns regarding the lack of inclusion of local health authorities in the State’s COVID-19 response policy discussions and development of your Emergency Directives related to COVID-19 guidance," the letter reads.
The letter alleges the governor's office is in regular consultation with "others" including non-elected officials and those outside "statutory public health responsibilities."
"The Washoe County and Southern Nevada Health Districts along with Carson City Health and Human Services are the public health authorities for roughly 90% of the state’s population; however, we have not been engaged in these decisions," the letter says.
Last week, the governor issued directives to increase maximum gathering sizes and allow almost all youth sports to continue.
The governor's chief of staff on Saturday morning confirmed receipt of the letter and "committed to sending a formal written response" and hosting a meeting with signees, according to a statement provided by the governor's spokesperson on Monday.
"From the onset of this pandemic, the Governor’s Office has consistently recognized the important role that local health authorities and local elected leaders play in managing this unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic. While we are disappointed that none of the issues highlighted in the letter were raised in any regular communication between local elected leaders, health officials and State representatives, including the Nevada Department of Business & Industry, Division of Industrial Relations, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and the State COVID-19 Response Director and his team, we are grateful for the opportunity to respond to the concerns, identify solutions, and strengthen our working relationship with the local health authorities to protect the health and safety of all Nevadans. State and local governments share the same goals in responding to this pandemic, and we are confident that any perceived communications issues can be addressed and resolved this week so the State can move forward in the best interests of the communities we represent.
"The Governor’s Chief of Staff Michelle White acknowledged receipt of the letter on Saturday morning and committed to sending a formal written response to signees and hosting a meeting with signees and local elected leaders to discuss the issues raised."
A copy of the letter is available here:
