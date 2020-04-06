LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With less drivers on Las Vegas Valley roadways, officials have noticed less pollutant emissions in the region.
According to a news release, recent data gathered by Clark County's Department of Environment and Sustainability indicates less overall pollutant emissions in the region, with much of it likely due to fewer vehicles on the road.
"We are seeing reductions in PM2.5—small particulate matter—and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) when you compare data from the first half of March to the second half," said Environment and Sustainability meteorologist Paul Fransioli. "Data shows about a one-third decrease in those pollutants from February to March."
The county's conclusion stems from an analysis of data from two air quality monitoring stations: one located at Jerome Mack Middle School and a near-roadside station monitoring vehicle emissions at Rancho Drive and Teddy Drive.
"Levels for NO2 and PM2.5 decreased from March 1-16 compared to March 17-23. Both pollutants are considered harmful to health and the environment by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency," the release said.
According to the EPA, air pollution emitted from the transportation sector (cars, trucks, commercial aircraft and railroads) contributes to smog and poor air quality. Pollutants that contribute to poor air quality include particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxides (NOX).
"It's too early to tell how much impact this will have on ozone this summer. We know for a fact that Clark County's air quality has been good and improving since before the stay-at-home order," Fransioli said. "With the exception of wildfire summers, our air quality has steadily improved over the past 15 years or so."
To read more about the county's study, visit: https://bit.ly/2Xdmsen
