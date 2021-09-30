LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is offering free legal consultation for tenants at risk of eviction.
An eviction clinic is happening Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
A team of eviction attorneys will be on hand. Service will be provided on a first-come first-served basis. If tenants have received an eviction notice, they are asked to bring it with them.
