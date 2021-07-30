Eviction Moratorium

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

 Michael Dwyer

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The CDC's eviction moratorium is set to expire July 31, but there is still time to apply for Nevadans to apply for assistance. 

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada will be holding an eviction prevention clinic to answer questions about protections. 

Free one-on-one assistance from attorneys and other professionals will be available.

The clinic is happening July 31 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Doolittle Senior Center. 

Service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The Legal Aid Center asks tenants bring their notice of eviction with them.

