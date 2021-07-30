LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The CDC's eviction moratorium is set to expire July 31, but there is still time to apply for Nevadans to apply for assistance.
The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada will be holding an eviction prevention clinic to answer questions about protections.
Free one-on-one assistance from attorneys and other professionals will be available.
The clinic is happening July 31 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Doolittle Senior Center.
Service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The Legal Aid Center asks tenants bring their notice of eviction with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.