LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon Ski Resort near Las Vegas will kick off the 2021/21 ski season on Dec. 11 with new safety measures in place amid the pandemic.
According to Lee Canyon, in an effort to manage volume to ensure social distancing, all guests are required to pre-purchase all lift tickets, season passes, Ride Local Cards, and equipment rental prior to coming to the resort. Any guest who has not done so in advance will not be permitted entrance, Lee Canyon says.
The resort notes that it is also limiting the quantity of daily products (single day tickets and Ride Local daily tickets) available per day to help manage volume and ensure appropriate social distancing.
Lee Canyon says that facial coverings are required to be worn by both staff and guests at all times except when seated and actively eating and drinking. "Whether you are waiting in a lift line, loading and riding one of our chairlifts, or entering our facilities, you are required to wear a face covering," the website states.
In terms of parking this ski season, as another means to help manage volume, the resort has implemented an online parking reservation system. Each vehicle is required to reserve a parking spot in advance.
A few quick reminders on parking reservations:— Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) December 8, 2020
- Screenshot/print your Parking Reservation QR code to be scanned when you arrive
- One Car = One Reservation
- If plans change, cancel your parking reservation before 7am day-of at the latest
❄ https://t.co/89pmpAsd0k ❄ pic.twitter.com/xQU5PI4STR
To protect the wellbeing of all and to ensure guest access to skiing and snowboarding, Lee Canyon says that tubing is suspended for the 2020/21 season.
Lifts, lift lines and the ski school all have been modified to promote social distancing. More information can be found on Lee Canyon's website: leecanyonlv.com/plan-your-trip/what-to-expect/20-21-operations
