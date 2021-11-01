LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon announced that it will host a job fair as it prepares for the upcoming ski season.
According to a news release, Lee Canyon's winter job fair will be held Saturday. Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. inside the Hillside Lodge.
The release notes that the resort's 45 job categories offer more than 200 job opportunities, including full and part-time, both seasonal and year-round positions.
Lee Canyon says that jobs are available categories such as human resources, marketing, mountain operations, food and beverage, ski and snowboard school, retail and more.
The resort also notes that it is now covering the cost of its employees commute with “travel-time,” where staff are paid for an extra hour per shift to cover travel to the mountain.
Employees will also receive special ski passes that provide access to Lee Canyon's 11 other sister properties, and one family or dependent pass for a spouse, life partner or child.
Prospective employees should bring a resume and be prepared for an in-person interview. Casual attire is suggested and facemasks are required.
Interested applicants should apply online and in advance at: bit.ly/LeeCanyonNowHiring
Pending weather conditions, Lee Canyon says it will open for the 2021/22 winter season in early December.
