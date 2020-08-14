LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Las Vegas announced that the water-themed show Le Reve "The Dream" will close permanently amid health and safety concerns with COVID-19.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent physical distancing requirements for which an end-date cannot be predicted, but are necessary to keep our guests safe, we have been forced to close the award-wining show Le Reve—The Dream at Wynn Las Vegas. Le Reve has performed more than 6,000 shows since it was launched in 2005 and has been voted “Best Production Show” in Las Vegas for nine consecutive years, a record number, by the Southern Nevada Concierge Association. - Wynn Las Vegas spokesperson
