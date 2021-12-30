LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Beloved eatery Lawry's The Prime Rib has temporarily closed its Las Vegas restaurant amid staffing issues.
The restaurant made the announcement in a notice posted to its website.
On the restaurant's Facebook and Instagram pages, the eatery says in restaurant dining would be temporarily closed "due to unforeseen challenges and staffing issues related to the pandemic in recent weeks."
Lawry's says it is still accepting to go orders.
