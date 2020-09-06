LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas secures AAA's top destination during the Labor Day weekend for more unusual reasons during the pandemic -- it's open, accessible and an easy spot for travel on a whim.
Both AAA and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority are not projecting travel numbers this year due to the volatile nature of the travel industry during the pandemic.
According to Sergio Avila with AAA Nevada, long-term travel plans for Americans during the pandemic have gone out the window. Most travelers have one to two weeks in advance before charting their course.
"There's so much uncertainty... with travelers across the country," Avila said. Across the state line in California, openings vary from county to county, with certain beaches closed during the holiday weekend in the midst of a heatwave.
One tourist at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign said on Saturday he planned the 1,300-mile trek from San Antonio, Texas a week before.
"A little work, lots of pleasure," he said.
Low gas prices certainly contribute to the desirability of road trips. Americans are also traveling shorter distances, Avila said, leading more Californians, Arizonans and Utahns to consider Las Vegas for travel plans.
(1) comment
Here's to another lockdown, right after labor day.
