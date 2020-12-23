LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Shopping centers across the valley have been packed the past few days, and that has health experts worried.
"Any time people gather in large gatherings like at stores, or even if they go to small gatherings with their family members, those are environments that can increase the risk of transmission of the virus," said Dr. Cort Lohff, acting chief medical officer for Southern Nevada Health District.
Dr. Lohff said with coronavirus cases rising, it's best to stay home as much as you can.
"I think there is a sense of complacency out there," Dr. Lohff said. "But we have to remind people that these places are open for legitimate reasons. It's not to say that they're safe places to go, it's just to say they need to be open for specific kinds of reasons. "
He also said just because a store is open doesn't mean it's safe. But he understands people are tired of hearing about pandemic safety.
"I do understand why people feel that way," Dr. Lohff said. "But I would ask people to recognize we now have a vaccine. There's a light at the end of the tunnel."
Shoppers said they are afraid of the virus, but they're doing what they can to stay safe.
"I think at this point, I kind of feel like as long as I wear my mask and wash my hands, I'll be okay," said shopper, Alina Black.
Doctor Lohff said if you must go out to a public place remember the basics. Wash your hands, wear your mask, and keep your distance from other shoppers.
