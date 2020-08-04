LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas shelter for homeless women and children is seeking volunteers to support staff and K-12 students residing at the shelter with distance learning.
The Shade Tree needs 10 volunteers daily to assist staff with distance learning instruction when the Clark County School District starts school on August 24. The district announced that the school year would begin with full-time distance learning, in light of a spike of COVID-19 cases and concerns that students would be unable to attend school in person safely.
The organization has prepared its learning and activity center for younger students. Older students will have access to computers at the on-site Cox Technology Center.
“We are so proud of the children living at The Shade Tree. None of them chose to live in a shelter, yet each has shown incredible resilience and heart in light of exceedingly challenging circumstances," said CEO Linda Perez in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
The Shade Tree is seeking volunteers ages 18 and older who have a high school diploma or GED. Volunteers must pass a background check, attend orientation and follow the shelter's COVID-19 guidelines.
Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and asked to commit to at least one day per month. Interested volunteers may apply online at TheShadeTree.org.
Rear nice expensive front office counter for mooching freeloading people!
