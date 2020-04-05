LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Top U.S. leaders recommend people cover their face while out in public.
The change is driven by new research that suggests asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people can spread the virus.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak added people should not buy N95 or surgical masks so they can be saved for first responders.
A Las Vegas family-run business is pivoting to help those on the front lines. They have come up with a creative alternative for those who need more protection than a cloth mask.
Lauren Sugars and her mom Kim Browne are behind Slumberfest Sleepovers. While their small business is in hibernation, they said they didn’t want all their material to go to waste.
“With everyone cooped up inside, everyone is going a little stir crazy and this is a positive way to help,” Sugars said.
She said a friend who works at a valley hospital reached out, saying there aren’t enough medical-grade masks, but they needed something more protective than cloth.
“We first started trying to figure out how to make the most masks with the materials that we had, the safest that we could,” Sugars said.
It took them a few tries to find the right design and fit. In less than a week, the mother-daughter duo made more than 150. They said their goal is to make and donate 500. They can make 10-15 masks per hour.
“We’re only donating these masks,” she said. “We’re not accepting any money for them. We need our Costco shelves stocked. And we need to make sure the mail service can deliver packages safety, and people shopping for Instacart are protected.”
Sugars said it’s easy to make one at home.
“The first – outer and inner layers are a poly-cotton blend. The inner material is a non-woven fabric,” she said.
Their design includes another filter, “we’re using booties, like construction booties, that are made of polypropylene,” Sugars said.
Their masks are re-washable and have a pocket to add more layers, if needed.
“I think it’s better than nothing,” she said.
Healthcare workers and others on the front lines can request masks for free by contacting Slumberfest Sleepovers:
- Email: info@slumberfestsleepovers.com
- Text: 725-208-9521
