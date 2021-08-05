LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman hopes to help the research race for answers on a COVID-19 booster shot by participating in the third stage clinical trials.
Linda Catala, 71, said she just received either the booster shot or placebo of Pfizer's latest booster vaccine.
"I felt perfectly fine with he exception of my arm. My arm was sore,"Catala said. "We are hoping I got it."
Thursday, August 5, Pfizer announced the booster shot increased antibodies by five to 10 times the amount of the two doses. The booster shot, the company said, provides added protection against variants.
While the Federal Drug Administration has not announced whether it would recommend the booster shot for the general population, Dr. Anthony Fauci said there would be federal efforts to quickly give immunocompromised populations a booster shot.
Catala participated in the initial trials for Pfizer in the fall 2020, receiving the first two doses starting in October.
She said the participation in the trial saved her life. She ended up receiving both vaccines. Her husband caught COVID-19 in the winter, just as the vaccine started to roll out to seniors. He had not yet received a shot.
"He was home before he went to the hospital. I was living with him for two weeks, taking care of him. I did not get COVID-19," Catala said.
Catala will find out whether she got the placebo or the actual vaccine once the FDA approves the booster shot.
