LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A resident of the Huntridge community wanted to pay it forward by providing a resource for food in her neighborhood. Her solution? A free pantry, inspired by something see saw online.
"This is our Little Free Library," Kim Foster said. "Now we've changed it up. We've taken the books out, and we have all kinds of pantry staples."
Foster, 46, started the library about five years ago and has been supplying children's books for Huntridge kids ever since. The local writer hopes to embolden a new generation of readers. Now, in a time of uncertainty amid the spread of coronavirus, Foster's mission is to promote kindness through shared sustenance.
Visitors are encouraged to stop by for essentials. The sign on the food portal reads: "Take what you need. Give what you can."
"Hopefully people in the neighborhood who are struggling, or maybe didn't have a chance to stock up can come, and if they need something, they can take it," Foster said.
Foster has provided shelf-stable products that won't spoil in the sun, including: pasta, canned meats, baby food and the ever-elusive toilet paper. Anyone who stops by can take or leave a product.
"My advise to people is to just be generous in whatever way you can without hurting your family," Foster said. "If you give, people will also give back to you."
The pantry has been open for about two days and has already received a number of patrons.
