LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman was charged with fraudulently applying for over $1 million in COVID-19 relief, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Karen Chapon, also known as Karen Hannfious, 50, was charged in a criminal complaint in federal court with one count of bank fraud and one county of making false statements to a financial institution.
Chapon allegedly filed six fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications, making false and misleading statements about business operations and payroll expenses. Chapon also allegedly lied, saying she had not been convicted of a felony in the past five years.
Officials allege Chapon submitted fake and altered documents, including fraudulent federal tax filings. Chapon reportedly told a lender in 2019 that her company Heavenly Tahoe Properties paid "several million dollars" in employee wages. The IRS found that the company had not filed any tax returns in 2019 to support that claim, though Chapon reportedly filed a fraudulent tax return with the loan provider.
Officials said the government executed seizure warrants, recovering the majority of nearly $600,000 in PPP loan proceeds Chapon allegedly obtained fraudulently. The seizure included $500,000 from a company bank account and a Mercedes Benz SUV.
