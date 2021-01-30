LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rose Goldstein, a 102-year-old Las Vegas woman, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Cashman Center on Saturday.
She said she hopes this will encourage others to do the same.
Rose Goldstein was born on July 20, 1918 in New York and moved to the Las Vegas Valley more than 20 years ago.
Her son Rick said when they scheduled the appointment, the Southern Nevada Health District system couldn't go far enough back in time to register her actual birthday.
"The person said 'no, no, we can’t type in 1918, the furthest we can down is 1921,' which is a 100 years, so I said type it in we’re still coming to get the vaccine,” Rick Goldstein said.
Goldstein describes herself as a "feisty" person and said she hopes this encourages others to get the potentially life-saving shot.
“It was wonderful, it didn’t hurt at all," Goldstein said.
She said she has a few friends who have lost their sons to the virus.
"I have a few friends who lost their sons, 41 years old. It’s a heartbreak, it really is," Goldstein said.
Goldstein was born during the 1918 flu pandemic. According to the CDC, it lasted until 1920 and infected 500 million people, which was a third of the world's population at the time.
"I was just born and as I grew older, I saw the commotion that was going on. With people crying, I didn’t understand. It was mourning all the time, people came to the house to extend their condolences," Goldstein said.
She hopes others will take advantage of vaccine for the current pandemic.
“I would be happy to go with them and show them there’s no pain. Just think about what it’s going to do for the world it’s going to help everyone,” Goldstein said.
