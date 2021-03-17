LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A year after the Las Vegas Strip went dark, tourism and hospitality workers are remembering what a strange and unnerving reality the city faced on this date back in 2020, including Daniel Vallance, who operates the wedding venue Little Church of the West.
"The chapel was around during the second World War. It remained open, you know? So to close the doors for a pandemic seemed extremely strange at the time," said Vallance, director of operations at the venue.
And while he said many people were understanding, Vallance said they had the difficult task of letting hundreds of lovebirds know their nuptials were getting nixed, at least temporarily.
"The shutdown directly affected between 400 and 500 couples," said Vallance.
The church had to close for months, along with the Strip's many casinos. And typical springtime tourism came to a screeching halt basically overnight, affecting everything.
But oddly, in the wake of devastation, a semisweet trend emerged: bicyclists took to the Strip in spades.
"For six weeks, the Strip turned into the most impressive cycle lane you've ever seen," said Vallance. "There were hundreds of people every night doing it... there was nothing else to do, you know?"
And while the church helped out the locals: "With us being at the south end of the Strip, we opened up our parking lot so locals would leave their cars here, and everyone started cycling down the Las Vegas Strip."
The locals also helped out the church: "They kept coming, as soon as we were open again, so, they kept the lights on for us, for the-- for those dark months."
He added, "The locals got us through, you know? And, thank you very much."
Fast forward to today, and he said the Little Church of the West has never been so busy.
"There's now ... two years worth of people that are trying to get married in a one year space. So, we've been extremely busy the last couple months with future bookings."
And while what happened one year ago is still hurting so many, it seems it's Las Vegas' resilience that has continuously risen to the surface.
"You'll see a reflection of that throughout Las Vegas ... I think Las Vegas is often the first place to suffer, economically, but I think it's also the first place that bounces back," said Vallance.
Vallance said he predicts Las Vegas' weddings and wedding chapels will experience a big comeback, because he said there's no better time to have an inexpensive wedding.
