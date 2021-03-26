LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas tourism saw a boost in February as COVID-19 vaccines rolled out across the country.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority released is February 2021 visitation report. LVCVA said visitation was up 18.9% from January to February with more than 1.5 million visitors.
"Although less than half of prior year levels, February's visitor tally of approximately 1.54M visitors reflected a welcome [month-over-month] increase of 18.9% over Jan 2021 as the vaccine rollout & continued protocols helped control the COVID spikes that emerged in December and January," the report said.
Visitor volume was still down more than 50% from the previous year at this time, but the boost in visitors reflects tourists' willingness to travel to Las Vegas during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Weekend occupancy was nearly double midweek occupancy in February. The LVCVA report said weekend occupancy was at 62.8% overall while midweek occupancy sat at 32.1%.
