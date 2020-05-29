LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas visitation was down 97% compared to 2019, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
LVCVA stats indicate that visitation was at 106,900 in April, a 97% drop compared to 3,542,000 in 2019.
The stats also show that convention attendance saw a 100% drop compared to 2019.
According to the data, Las Vegas had 529,500 from convention attendance in 2019. This year, it saw zero.
"With global travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Vegas visitation in April was a small fraction of normal levels (107k visitors), limited to est. stays with friends or relatives and/or those in non-gaming properties that remained open for essential transient lodging," the report notes.
Gov. Sisolak has permitted Nevada casinos to reopen their doors on June 4.
Visit https://bit.ly/3de5vpm to read the full report from the LVCVA.
